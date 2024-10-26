Houston woman sentenced for killing sheriff's deputy while drunk driving

The Brief Lavillia Chantael Spry, 42, was sentenced to 43 years in prison for the death of Harris County sheriff's deputy Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez in 2022. Gutierrez was working off duty as a motorcycle escort when Spry was driving under the influence and went around his motorcycle, hitting him. Spry drove away from the scene before she was arrested by another deputy.



Houston woman Lavillia Chantael Spry was sentenced to 43 years in prison for killing a Harris County sheriff’s deputy while driving drunk in 2022.

The 42-year-old was convicted for intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer after a week-long trial, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on Thursday.

On Jan. 24, 2022. Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez, a 45-year-old deputy, was working an off-duty job as a motorcycle escort. He was helping a truck with a heavy load on the East Beltway feeder road near Tidwell in northeast Harris County. Gutierrez was standing off his bike to block an exit ramp when Spry, driving under the influence, went around his bike and struck him. Instead of stopping, she drove off but was soon arrested by another deputy.

"This was not an accident. Driving drunk is not an accident, and killing someone while driving drunk is a predictable consequence; therefore, it could have been prevented," Ogg said. "Ramon Gutierrez could be alive today and with his family if she had made a different choice."

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Lauren Bard described Spry’s reckless behavior, saying she spent the night drinking at a bar with no plan for anything but to drink and then drive home. "We have so many other choices and options. Call a cab, call a friend, call an Uber — make a plan to do something that doesn’t destroy your life and the lives of so many other people," Bard said.

Gutierrez, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was remembered fondly by his family and colleagues. He was married to his high school sweetheart and was the father of three children. Gutierrez had been part of a law enforcement team dedicated to investigating and prosecuting drunk driving fatalities. "We’re just happy that justice was served and my father will be remembered for the hero that he was," Alfred Gutierrez, the victim’s oldest son, said in court.

Jurors sentenced Spry to 43 years in prison. She will have to serve at least 21 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole.

Bard, who is the division chief overseeing the Vehicular Crimes Division of the DA’s Office, prosecuted Spry with ADA Cameron Calligan, who is the division chief for the Organized Crime Division.