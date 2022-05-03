Harris County Criminal Court Judge discusses defendants with multiple felony bonds

To date, more than 170 Harris County residents have been killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony bonds.



We've asked numerous criminal district court judges and more to go on camera. So far, they've all declined.

"I hold myself accountable for everything I do, so I don't mind answering any questions you have or anybody," said 482nd Criminal District Court Judge Maritza Antu.



Last fall, Antu was appointed to the county's first new criminal court in decades by Governor Greg Abbott.



"I'm a conservative judge. I believe in law and order, I believe in accountability, and I don't believe the bench is a place to seek political or social change," Antu said.

Antu was a long time prosecutor, who says years ago, judges did not grant multiple felony bonds to repeat violent offenders.



"I can tell you from being in that building for 17 years, it's definitely different then it's been in the past," she said.



She has one of the best track records when it comes to clearing cases from her docket.



"I'm accountable for all of my actions. People who come before me in court understand that I give you the benefit of the doubt, I give you an opportunity. But if you don't abide by my rules, then there are consequences," Antu said.

She admits being a criminal district court judge in Harris County these days is not easy.



"My fear is something happening that's on my conscience for the rest of my life," said Antu. "I don't have a crystal ball, I can't predict what someone might or might not do. I do the best I can with the information before me, and I'm conscience of the fact that one of the factors is the safety of our community."