Harris County crime: Woman accused of assaulting child with scissors, belt

One woman is accused of injuring a child on Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, they were called out to the 1600 block of Tucumcari Drive in reference to a disturbance.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

When deputies arrived, a female victim stated that she had been physically assaulted by Comfort Tokon, 32.

During the court of the investigation, authorities said it was discovered that during a verbal fight between Tokon and the female victim, Tokon assaulted the female with scissors and a belt.

According to court documents, Tokon also threw a liquid mixture containing peppers, and also held the female victim down and cut her hair.

Bond for Tokon was set at $10,000.

She's expected in court again on Thursday morning.