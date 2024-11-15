Harris County crime: Wife finds her husband down inside their home on Mallard Stream Court, pronounced dead

An investigation is now underway after a man was found inside his home following a medical emergency, and was later pronounced dead.

Harris County Precinct 1 officials were called for a welfare check at a home in the 12000 block of Mallard Stream Court around 4 p.m.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the wife of the victim came home and found her husband with a medical emergency, and was down in the house.

Authorities arrived with EMS and entered the home, cleared the house, and EMS pronounced the husband dead.

Officials said investigators learned the man, who is a Spring Branch ISD employee, had been shot.

Through investigation, authorities learned that the man was at the home this morning, and his wife left to go to work this working as he was working in the yard.

At some point, officials said the man went inside the house where he was found.

Authorities stated that the wife had talked with him earlier and that was the last contact until she got home before 4 p.m.

Officials also said he was supposed to pick up a family member, but he didn't, so the wife went to check on him and found him.

No word yet on any suspects as of this writing.

Investigators are working on collecting video from surrounding homes for any additional evidence.