Harris County crime: Suspect found in bed with 13-year-old after allegedly breaking into home

The Brief A suspect is facing charges after authorities found him inside a bed with a 13-year-old on Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, they were called out to the intersection of Napoli Drive and Pemberwick Park Lane in reference to an incident. Officials said during an investigation, it was revealed the suspect unlawfully entered a home through a window. He was later discovered inside the home in bed with a 13-year-old, officials said.



A suspect is facing charges after authorities found him inside a bed with a 13-year-old on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, they were called out to the intersection of Napoli Drive and Pemberwick Park Lane in reference to an incident.

Officials said during an investigation, it was revealed the suspect unlawfully entered a home through a window.

He was later discovered inside the home in bed with a 13-year-old, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with indecency with a child.

Photo of the suspect (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the suspect knew the 13-year-old.

The suspect has not been identified.

What they're saying:

"Protecting our children is a top priority. This suspect’s actions are deeply concerning, and our investigators worked swiftly to take him into custody. We will continue to pursue justice and ensure the safety of our community," said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.