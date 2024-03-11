One man is facing charges of animal cruelty following a call to authorities in Harris County, officials said.

According to authorities, dispatchers received a call from the 1210 block of North Diamondhead Boulevard from a caller stating her ex-boyfriend, Jared Marshall, who was in the process of being evicted, had shot one of their dogs.

The caller reported she was able to take one of the dogs while she was fleeing from the house in fear.

She also stated that Marshall was intoxicated and not in a good mental state.

When deputies arrived to talk with Marshall, he admitted to the deputies to shooting three of the dogs, because he believed that they would be too much to handle after his eviction.

Marshall was later detained.

Following consent from the caller to enter the property to examine the other dogs, one uninjured dog was in a cage near the front door, two other dogs were found alive but with injuries, and a fourth dog was found dead inside a plastic bag in the backyard.

Officials said the firearm Marshall used was found in the living room with one round in the chamber and eight left in the 14-round magazine.

Marshall has been charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock, which is a third degree felony.

Marshall was taken to the Harris County Jail where he was booked.