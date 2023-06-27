Harris County crime: Man head butts deputy, charged with assault on a peace officer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Harris County on Monday night.
25-year-old Joseph Ellington is charged with assault of a peace officer, which is a first degree felony.
According to a release, Ellington was pulled over in the 14400 block of Stuebner Airline Road.
Authorities said further investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance.
When he was placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, authorities said Ellington headbutted the deputy, causing him pain.
Ellington was later booked into the Harris County Jail.
Bond information for Ellington was not released.