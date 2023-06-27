Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crime: Man head butts deputy, charged with assault on a peace officer

Harris County
Joseph Ellington

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Harris County on Monday night. 

25-year-old Joseph Ellington is charged with assault of a peace officer, which is a first degree felony. 

According to a release, Ellington was pulled over in the 14400 block of Stuebner Airline Road. 

Authorities said further investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance.

When he was placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle, authorities said Ellington headbutted the deputy, causing him pain. 

Ellington was later booked into the Harris County Jail. 

Bond information for Ellington was not released. 