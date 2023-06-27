Harris County crime: Man admits to racing on Tomball Parkway, was traveling 123 miles per hour

article

A 17-year-old admitted to deputies that he was racing on a highway early Sunday morning in Harris County, authorities said.

17-year-old Braylon Sanders was charged with racing on the highway.

SUGGESTED: Million-dollar Houston-area home turns into house of horror after elderly woman held captive

Officials said deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22300 block of Tomball Parkway that was traveling 123 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Sanders told deputies he was racing on the highway with another vehicle.

Sanders was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $100.