Harris County crime: Driver arrested for DWI, was said to be 3 times over the legal limit

One woman was arrested in Harris County over the weekend and charged with DWI, authorities said.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said they responded to a crash in the 14000 block of Fry Road.

Authorities said one of the drivers was identified as Jennifer Phillips, and she displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and it was determined that she was intoxicated, authorities said.

Jennifer Phillips

During a breath test, authorities said her blood alcohol content was 0.24, which is three times the legal limit of .08.

Phillips was later arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Her bond was set at $100, authorities said.