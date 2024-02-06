A 21-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in a Houston crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the driver as Jorge Clemente. The identity of the 34-year-old man who died in the crash has not been released.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Monday in the 10600 block of the Katy Freeway.

Jorge Clemente (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say a witness reported seeing a Dodge Durango SUV traveling westbound at a high rate of speed in the left emergency lane and weaving between lanes.

According to police, the SUV then crossed over from the emergency lane and struck a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by the SUV, police say. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say the SUV driver, Clemente, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and showed signs of being impaired. He was charged and booked into jail.