New Orleans police searching for missing family, may be in Houston

The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating a missing family who were said to be moving to Houston.

Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Steys Yanira David-Funez, her husband, 31-year-old Ramon Ruiz Cristanto, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Jazzlyn Esther Ruiz David, 4, and 1-year-old Dara Ismeray Ruiz David.

Authorities said on November 30, 2023, the reporting person drove his daughter, her husband, and their two daughters to the Greyhound bus station located at 1001 Loyola Avenue in New Orleans.

Authorities stated the reporting person stated the family was moving to Houston, and he received a text message the same day saying the family had arrived.

However, the reporting person attempted to make contact with his daughter the same week without success. He did make contact with other relatives in Texas who said the family never arrived, authorities said.

Additional attempts to make contact with the family have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the missing family is asked to call New Orleans Police Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.