A 58-year-old man, who was working as an armed security guard at an illegal game room, was killed in an overnight shooting in Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez the shooting occurred at 5050 FM 1960 West, Suite 112, a non-descript illegal game room.

When deputies arrived, they found 58-year-old Carols Vega Arzuaga lying in front of the location, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said Arzuaga attempted to foil an armed robbery and was shot by two suspects, described as Black males.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Homicide Division at (713) 274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.