Harris County crime: 4 suspects arrested following fight at Bombshells on Tomball Parkway

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men are facing charges following a fight at Bombshells in Harris County late Tuesday night, officials said. 

According to authorities, deputies were called out to the Bombshells, located in the 26600 block of Tomball Parkway in reference to a physical altercation involving four male suspects. 

When deputies arrived, two suspects fled from the deputies on foot, and were quickly detained and identified as Miguel Banda and Nygil Jones. 

The other two suspects were identified as Leroy Martinez and Adam Wensil. 

Authorities said further investigation revealed Martinez and Wensil assaulted Banda. Then, during the assault, officials said Banda drew a handgun and pointed it in the air. 

All four of the men were booked into the Harris County Jail. 

Banda was charged with carrying a weapon where prohibited and evading arrest, and Jones was charged with evading arrest.

Martinez was charged with aggravated assault and Wensil was charged with assault. 

Their bond information was not released by authorities. 