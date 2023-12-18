Harris County crime: 3 men accused of stealing computers from Walmart

Three men are facing charges in connection with a theft that occurred in Harris County over the weekend, officials said.

According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, deputies were called out to the Walmart located in the 21100 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a theft.

SUGGESTED: Officer involved shooting in Houston: Family Dollar robbery suspect shot by HPD officer

When deputies arrived, store employees reported that three male suspects stole three CPU computers and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officials said they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and recovered the stolen desktop CPU's, valued at $700 each.

The suspects were identified as Triston Manzel, Jack Liam Barry, and Benjamin Engle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Benjamin Engle

All the suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where they were charged with theft.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Their bond was set at $100 each.