Harris County crime: 16-year-old charged with murder, accused of killing his mother

A 16-year-old is now in custody and charged in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was arrested by authorities on Tuesday without any incident.

SUGGESTED: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SUSPECT? Thief pretends to be medical staff at UTMB, other hospitals

Officials said they were called out to the Lafayette Village Apartment Complex, located in the 4800 block of East Sam Houston Parkway, on Sunday afternoon in reference to a deceased individual.

When authorities arrived, they met with family members who had not heard from the victim, Latoya Fisher, in several days.

Authorities said when the family members came to the location, they forced their way into the home and found Fisher dead inside.

At the time of the investigation, authorities said Fisher showed obvious signs of trauma.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Her vehicle was also initially reported missing, but was later found abandoned by authorities.

The juvenile who was arrested was placed in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Authorities believe the 16-year-old to be the only suspect in the case.