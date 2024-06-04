A suspected thief who has been pretending to be a medical professional in hospitals is being sought by the University of Texas Medical Branch Police Department.

The individual is suspected to be involved in multiple thefts that have occurred at multiple hospitals and clinics near the Houston-Galveston area.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Courtesy of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

Authorities say the suspect has been seen wearing medical attire such as scrubs or administration clothing such as a button-up long sleeve shirt along with an official-looking identification badge.

If you have any information, contact Detective Jeff Rupert at 409-772-5692.