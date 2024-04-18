Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office seized a staggering amount of narcotics during a recent operation on Wednesday. Deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to multiple complaints from residents, sparking an intensive investigation.

Rumaldo Perez was arrested and now faces charges of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

The focal point of the operation emerged when deputies identified a suspect vehicle allegedly linked to the distribution of narcotics. Upon conducting a traffic stop, authorities apprehended the driver, Rumaldo Perez near the 15900 block of Kuykendahl Road. However, the true extent of the operation came to light when Constable Canine "Tejas Briones" and his handler Deputy Aspras arrived on the scene.

Constable Canine "Tejas Briones" wasted no time in signaling the presence of illegal substances within the vehicle. A search uncovered a staggering ten kilograms of methamphetamine, along with a loaded handgun, in Perez's possession.

Perez was booked into the Harris County Jail.