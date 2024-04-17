Houston police are searching for two suspects who they believe are linked to two robberies earlier this year.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects in the robberies that occurred a day apart and less than a mile apart. Authorities released surveillance video on Wednesday.

The suspects are described as Black males in their mid-20s with slim builds. One suspect has short hair and wore a green shirt and dark-colored bottoms, while the other suspect had a twists hairstyle and was wearing a dark gray top and dark-colored bottoms, police say.

Police believe the incidents are related because of their proximity and similar suspect descriptions in both incidents.

February 24 robbery

According to police, the first robbery occurred around 3:45 p.m. February 24 at an apartment complex at 9955 Buffalo Speedway.

Police say a suspect approached a woman who was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot and asked her if she wanted to buy marijuana. When she said no, the suspect walked away.

Police say she waited in her car until the suspect left, and then started walking toward her building. That’s when she saw two suspects running toward her.

According to police, one suspect pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys, and then both suspects got in her vehicle and fled the scene.

February 25 robbery

The second robbery occurred around 6:55 p.m. February 25 at 2701 West Bellfort Avenue, police say.

A mother was arriving at her apartment complex with her two children, 10 months old and 1 year old. Police say she took her 1-year-old child into her apartment and then made her way back to her vehicle.

That’s when, police say, she saw the suspects in her car, backing out of the parking spot with her 10-month-old baby still in the car.

Police say she ran after the car and tried to cut them off but was struck by the vehicle before the suspects drove out of the parking lot.

The baby was later found unharmed in a car seat in the 8900 block of Lakes at 610 Drive, authorities say.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or in the cases is asked to call the HPD Robbery Division at (713)308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.