Harris County crash: Mother, 6-year-old daughter killed following crash on U.S. 90

Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly crash that ended with two dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred in the 13000 block of U.S. 90, near Uvalde around 1:45 p.m.

Gonzalez said the crash involved a single vehicle, with a family of five inside, including a mother, 25 and father, 26, and three children ages six, two-and-a-half, and four months old.

SUGGESTED: Houston shooting: Three people shot at birthday party Sunday morning on Winsome Lane

Authorities said it appears the driver of the vehicle lost control, left the roadway, and rolled over several times.

Gonzalez said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash as witnesses reported that the vehicle may have traveling 80 to 85 miles per hour and were attempting to exit the roadway.

The mother and the six-year-old child were ejected and airlifted to the hospital where they later died.

Gonzalez said both adults were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but all the children were in car seats. However, Gonzlaez said it's unclear if the car seats were properly secured.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to recovered.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.