Houston police are investigating a shooting at a birthday party at an apartment complex in the 6100 Block of Winsome Lane.

Three people were shot during the shooting.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed neighbors asked the occupants of the apartment unit to turn the music down multiple times.

On the third time, a neighbor returned with a gun and demanded the occupants turn the music off. A struggle for the gun ensued, and the gun fired into the air.

The gun was able to be wrestled away from the neighbor.

The neighbor returned with another gun and began shooting through the door.

Two men and one woman were shot.

The suspect(s), described as a Hispanic male(s), fled the scene on foot.

All the victims were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police continue to update on this shooting, and we will update as more information becomes available.