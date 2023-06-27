Harris County crash: DPS Trooper injured in 2-vehicle crash

Authorities are investigating after a DPS Trooper was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Harris County on Tuesday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Details are very limited, but Texas DPS authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 6 and Clay Road.

SUGGESTED: Million-dollar Houston-area home turns into house of horror after elderly woman held captive

Officials said the deputy injured his hand in the crash.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We're told no major injuries have been reported.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest as we receive it.