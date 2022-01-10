Harris County COVID-19 threat level to be raised to highest category 'red'

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will raise the county’s COVID-19 threat level to the highest category on Monday, according to her office.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Judge Hidalgo will raise the county’s threat level to "red" and discuss efforts to provide school districts with rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Just three weeks ago, the county’s threat level was increased from "yellow" – the second-lowest category – to "orange" – the second-highest category. At the time, Judge Hidalgo reported an "explosive growth" in Omicron cases.

Data for Harris County, including the City of Houston, shows the seven-day average of new cases was 1,051.68 per 100,000 residents as of Sunday. According to the data provided by the county and city health departments, the 14-day average test positivity rate for the area was 34.6% as of Sunday.

Level 1 signifies "a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in Harris County, meaning outbreaks are present and worsening and public health capacity is strained or exceeded," according to guidance from the county.

At this threat level, residents who are not vaccinated are encouraged to minimize contact with others wherever possible and avoid leaving home except for the most essential need, according to the county's guidance.

Officials encourage those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask, physically distance and avoid all gatherings.

