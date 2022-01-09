COVID-19 positivity rate in Houston at 'highest ever,' Mayor Turner confirms

As the COVID-19 Omicron Variant rages on, Mayor Sylvester Turner says it continues to be a threat especially to the city of Houston.

In a social media post on Sunday, the mayor said Houston's latest 14-day average is 38%, which he says is "the highest ever."

"It was just 4.3% in early December," he explained.

