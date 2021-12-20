Harris County COVID-19 threat level raised to Level 2 amid 'explosive growth' in Omicron cases

article

The COVID-19 threat level in Harris County is now at Level 2: Orange amid an "explosive growth" in Omicron cases, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Monday.

Level 2 is the second-highest threat level. Harris County was just at Level 3: Yellow.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level to 'yellow'

According to a statement from Judge Hidalgo, the increase is due to a number of factors, including a rapid increase in new cases and positivity rate.

"Due to the explosive growth of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus across Harris County, public health officials are strongly urging all eligible Harris County residents, especially individuals 65 and older, to get their booster shots as soon as possible," the statement said. "Residents who are not vaccinated are cautioned to do so immediately. Regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask and get tested before attending holiday gatherings."

At Level 2, unvaccinated residents are asked to minimize contact with others, avoid any medium or large gatherings, and only visit permissible businesses that follow public health guidance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

"As we approach Christmas and New Years, consider giving yourself and your family the gift of health by getting your booster, getting tested before any gatherings of people outside of your household, and wearing a mask. It could very well save your life or that of a loved one."

The statement added that the COVID-19 vaccine and booster is still available at no charge for all Harris County residents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.