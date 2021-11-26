Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo lowers COVID-19 threat level to 'yellow'

article

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has lowered the COVID-19 threat level to ‘yellow’ or level 3 from ‘orange’ or level 2.

According to a release, indicators demonstrate a further decrease in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rates for COVID-19.

"With key trends moving in the right direction we’ve reached another encouraging milestone," said Hidalgo. "As the holiday season moves into full swing, I encourage everyone to do their part to help us avoid a winter spike other areas are facing. Vaccines for everyone, including children, as well as booster shots are now widely available on-demand across Harris County. Celebrate this amazing time with the peace of mind that you’re doing what is right to protect yourself, your family, and your friends by getting vaccinated."

Officials said Level 3 signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19 transmission in Harris County. Unvaccinated residents are urged to get their vaccine to help avoid a winter spike. They remain at higher risk and should remain vigilant while continuing to mask and observe social distancing measures.

Under this threat level, Harris County officials said fully vaccinated individuals may resume regular activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by law, or rules or regulations, including local business, school, or workplace guidance.

The COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine booster continues to be available at no charge for all Harris County residents. To find out more information, locations and hours, click here.

For a complete list of indicators, guidance, and related information visit ReadyHarris.org.