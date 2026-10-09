Harris County constable pushes for universal policy, state action after Flock camera controversy

The Brief Dozens of Flock surveillance cameras in Harris County's Precinct 4 were turned off due to rising privacy concerns from local residents. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is working with county officials to establish a universal policy that holds system users accountable for any misuse. Herman has reached out to state leaders to push for statewide Flock camera regulations during the legislative session on January 15.



Dozens of Flock surveillance cameras and license plate readers across Harris County have been turned off as local leaders deal with rising privacy concerns surrounding the technology.

While Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones recently decommissioned all 61 cameras in her district, some of which have been seen covered up with trash bags. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is actively working to establish strict guardrails, uniform policies, and legislative action to address the situation.

Working for unified countywide policy

As local government officials debate the privacy risks associated with automatic license plate readers, Constable Mark Herman is focusing on solutions that balance community safety with personal privacy.

Herman confirmed that he is currently collaborating directly with Commissioner Briones, his fellow county commissioners, and law enforcement partners to draft a universal Flock camera policy—a unified set of rules that every precinct and agency in Harris County can agree on and enforce.

Beyond local policy, Herman emphasizes that holding bad actors accountable is critical for keeping public trust in law enforcement technology.

Pushing for statewide oversight from Austin

Big picture view:

Constable Herman's efforts are extending beyond local county meetings. To ensure long-term oversight and standardized regulations, Herman says he has reached out to state officials to place Flock camera regulations on the agenda for the upcoming Texas legislative session, set to begin on Jan. 15, 2027.

The move comes at a critical time.

Across the region, several local police departments and agencies have faced scrutiny after law enforcement officers were disciplined for misusing the system. By taking the issue to Austin, Herman aims to help establish clear, enforceable laws governing how surveillance data is collected, stored, and accessed state-wide.

Safety vs. privacy

Why you should care:

The shutdown in Precinct 4 affects 13 Flock license plate readers and 48 security cameras stationed across nine different public parks and county facilities.

Commissioner Briones defended the decommissioning, citing direct feedback from local residents who voiced serious privacy worries.

"Nothing is more important to me than the safety and security of our Harris County residents," Briones said. "I have heard my precinct for residents legitimate concerns, and we take them very seriously and we have taken action."

Have Flock cameras actually been used?

Despite the privacy concerns, law enforcement agencies across the Houston area continue to advocate for the technology as a crucial crime-fighting tool. Just this month alone, Flock cameras were directly credited with helping officers locate and arrest two murder suspects in the area.

As local leaders navigate the path forward, Constable Herman's push for countywide oversight and state legislation will play a central role in determining how, and if, Flock cameras are used in Harris County moving forward.