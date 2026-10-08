Harris County Precinct 4 shuts down Flock camera system

The Brief Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones says all 61 Flock cameras have been shut off. Briones says she'll work with county leaders, law enforcement, and the community to determine next steps. License plate readers are on the agenda for next Thursday's Harris County Commissioners Court.



Flock cameras in Harris County's Precinct Four are officially shut off and covered up, according to the precinct commissioner.

Harris County Flock cameras: Precinct 4 system offline

What they're saying:

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones announced on Thursday that she directed her staff to "decommission and cover all Flock cameras installed on Precinct 4 property." That includes 13 automatic license plate readers and 48 security cameras across nine parks and facilities.

In a news release, Commissioner Briones says locals raised concerns about "outside-agency access, vendor disclosure authority, improper searches by authorized users, and retention of downloaded records after the original data expires."

She then says that Flock cameras can be "useful tools, but private ownership of the data and the use of AI present serious issues."

Photo courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones' office

"I have heard my Precinct 4 residents’ legitimate concerns and am committed to addressing them. I will work closely with the community, my colleagues on Commissioners Court, our law enforcement partners, and our Harris County Attorney to determine the best path forward for the entire county. But I cannot wait to act. These Precinct 4 cameras are offline," Briones' statement reads.

Flock controversy

Big picture view:

Flock has been used across the country to help find missing seniors, catch car thieves, and provide evidence in high-profile criminal cases.

Despite its successes, more than 50 agencies or jurisdictions have canceled, suspended or rejected a contract or deactivated their cameras since the beginning of the year, according to a tracker maintained by DeFlock , a grassroots group formed to track the use of license plate reader technology and push back against it.

Cameras around the country have also been vandalized.

Featured article

Local perspective:

The Houston area has not been spared from the controversy as multiple agencies alleged Flock misuse by employees and split decisions for city leaders to shut down their systems.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has previously called for a special Commissioners Court meeting to discuss Flock cameras and privacy concerns.

What's next:

Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) are on the agenda for Harris County Commissioners Court next Thursday, October 15.

Previous reports