Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shut down illegal game room on Veterans Memorial Drive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An illegal game room has been shut down by Harris County Constable Precinct 4, according to a release.
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shut down illegal game room
What we know:
Officials said they received tips regarding illegal gambling at a business near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive.
Authorities said an investigation confirmed the operation being conducted out of a Sports and Billiard bar in a strip shopping center.
Officials said detectives located nearly 70 illegal gambling machines inside the business.
A search warrant was obtained and served, officials said.
During the operation, officials said detectives seized more than $5,700 in cash suspected to be gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation evidencing illegal gambling activity.
Criminal charges were filed against Judyth Villalobos for operating a gambling facility without a license/permit, officials stated.
Among patrons at the location, officials said detectives identified Shannon Hart, who had an active warrant for burglary with intent to commit a felony. Further investigation determined Hart was serving as an armed security guard for the establishment. Hart was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with prior felony convictions.
Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)
What they're saying:
"Illegal gambling establishments attract a wide range of criminal activity that endangers our community," said Constable Mark Herman in a press release. "They operate contrary to the peace and dignity of the State of Texas, and the proceeds often fund serious criminal enterprises."
What you can do:
If you suspect illegal gambling at a location, please contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472 or submit a tip online by clicking here. All complaints or tips may be submitted anonymously.
The Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4