Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shut down illegal game room on Veterans Memorial Drive

The Brief An illegal game room has been shut down by Harris County Constable Precinct 4, according to a release. Officials said they received tips regarding illegal gambling at a business near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive. Officials said detectives located nearly 70 illegal gambling machines inside the business.



An illegal game room has been shut down by Harris County Constable Precinct 4, according to a release.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 shut down illegal game room

What we know:

Officials said they received tips regarding illegal gambling at a business near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Broad Haven Drive.

Authorities said an investigation confirmed the operation being conducted out of a Sports and Billiard bar in a strip shopping center.

Officials said detectives located nearly 70 illegal gambling machines inside the business.

A search warrant was obtained and served, officials said.

During the operation, officials said detectives seized more than $5,700 in cash suspected to be gambling proceeds, numerous illegal gambling devices, and documentation evidencing illegal gambling activity.

Criminal charges were filed against Judyth Villalobos for operating a gambling facility without a license/permit, officials stated.

Among patrons at the location, officials said detectives identified Shannon Hart, who had an active warrant for burglary with intent to commit a felony. Further investigation determined Hart was serving as an armed security guard for the establishment. Hart was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with prior felony convictions.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What they're saying:

"Illegal gambling establishments attract a wide range of criminal activity that endangers our community," said Constable Mark Herman in a press release. "They operate contrary to the peace and dignity of the State of Texas, and the proceeds often fund serious criminal enterprises."

What you can do:

If you suspect illegal gambling at a location, please contact Constable Mark Herman’s Office at 281-376-3472 or submit a tip online by clicking here. All complaints or tips may be submitted anonymously.