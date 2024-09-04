Harris County Constable Deputy’s 'janaza' arrangements announced

A service for fallen Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Maher Husseini will take place on Thursday afternoon in Spring.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy killed on the way to work, suspect now in custody

A "janaza," which is a Muslim funeral, is typically conducted within 24 hours.

Deputy Constable Husseini

The service will take place at 1:45 p.m. at Masjid Al-Salam, located at 16700 Old Louetta Road in Spring.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Condolences will be held at the Arab American Cultural & Community Center, located at 10555 Stancliff Road in Houston from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Burial will take place at Forest Park Cemetery, located at 18000 Interstate 45 in The Woodlands.