Harris County Constable Deputy shot: Precinct 4 Deputy murdered on his way to work, suspect in custody

The Brief The suspect's vehicle has crashed into the Galveston Causeway after being spotted by Galveston County authorities. A deputy from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office was killed on his way to work on Tuesday.



FOX 26 has learned that the suspect believed to be involved in the death of a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy, who crashed into the water by Old Causeway in Galveston, is now in custody.

Officials said the Galveston County Sheriff's Office spotted the suspect vehicle and gave chase before the vehicle crashed.

The deputy, Maher Husseini, who has been with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office since 2021 and was recently promoted, was killed while on the way to work on Tuesday.

Officials said the deputy's death is related to an incident that occurred in the 8900 block of Richmond.

During a news briefing on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said the suspect is a Middle Eastern male, 35 to 40 years old, 5'9" tall, 200 pounds, who was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, with dark thinning hair.

Authorities said they are looking for a charcoal gray Chevy Impala in connection with the incident.

Herman also said during the news conference that it's been a few years since a Precinct 4 deputy was killed.

He said, "There’s total chaos in our communities, and we have got to get it fixed."

REACTION POURING IN FOR DEPUTY

Following the heartbreaking news of a constable deputy being killed on the way to work, numerous local and state officials have released statements in connection with the deadly shooting.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying, "The hearts of Texans are breaking today with the news that Harris County Deputy Constable Maher Husseini was shot and killed while on his way to work. The dangerous criminal who ambushed and murdered Deputy Constable Husseini will have the full weight of the law brought down upon him. Texas is a law and order state, and I will always defend the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Texans. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up in prayer the family and loved ones of Deputy Constable Husseini."

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said on X, "A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable was ambushed at a traffic light on his way to work this morning. He died from the bullet wounds. A manhunt is on now to catch the cowardly killer. An almost identical crime happened last week in Dallas. These attacks on law enforcement must end. The first step is keeping serious criminals in jail, and the second is for all elected officials to support the police and end this dangerous rhetoric against law enforcement. The third step, and a crucial one, is for cities and counties to recruit more law enforcement officers. Cities like Austin with city councils that defund the police have become very dangerous. Please keep the family of the slain officer in your prayers."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, "On behalf of the @HCSOTexas , we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the @Pct4Constable deputy who lost his life today. We also extend condolences to Constable Herman and the men and women who he served with."

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said, "Word has reached us that a Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable was shot to death while going to work. All prayers and thoughts to his family, his brothers & sisters in Constable Herman’s office & to all of his friends who knew & loved him!

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said, ""We are saddened by the tragic and senseless act of violence that claimed the life of a Precinct 4 deputy constable today. Our prayers are with the deputy’s family and our entire law enforcement community. We stand ready to assist and look forward to the swift administration of justice."

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said on X, "HCFMO expresses our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the Precinct 4 Deputy who lost his life today. May his legacy endure for all those touched by his life and the service he provided to the community."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.