Harris County Constable Deputy involved in crash with another vehicle while responding to call

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy.



According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the crash occurred in the 13000 block of Veterans Memorial.

We’re told the crash occurred as the deputy was responding with lights and siren to an officer needs assistance call.





The deputy’s condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

