Multi-vehicle crash involving HPD officer reported in East Houston, authorities on scene

Houston police are on the scene following a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon involving an HPD police officer.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 3:25 p.m. on the 400 block of Wayside.

The Houston Police Department said a wrong-way driver crashed into four vehicles, including a Houston Police Department officer in an unmarked unit.

HPD said no major injuries have been reported.

The Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division is now investigating.



