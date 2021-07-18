2-year-old, wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on Houston freeway, 4 others seriously injured

article

A driver heading in the wrong direction has died overnight Sunday after hitting another car with a family of five including a 2-year-old inside, who tragically passed away as well.

According to the Houston Police Department, an unidentified woman was driving in the wrong direction when she came across the family going northbound on 59 Eastex at North Loop around 3 a.m. Investigators say she crashed head-on into the family's vehicle, causing hers to catch fire.

The family of five (including three children, between the ages of 2-10-years-old) was rushed to nearby trauma centers, where officers say the youngest child succumbed to their injuries.

All northbound traffic was diverted to 610 as a result of the crash but none of the victims have been identified, as of this writing.

