Argentina, Honduras to meet at Kyle Field in international friendly

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The Brief Argentina and Honduras face off at Kyle Field in June. The match is set to take place in College Station on June 6. Pre-sale tickets go on sale April 14. General ticket sales start June 15.



Current world soccer champion Argentina will meet Honduras in College Station ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The match is part of the Road to 26, a series of international exhibition games coming to the United States this year.

When does Argentina play Honduras at Kyle Field?

The internation exhibition will take place on June 6 at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field in College Station. The match kicks off at 8 p.m.

For fans of Honduras, the match marks the only time they can see their team in Texas.

Argentina will have a group stage game in Dallas on June 22 against Austria.

The match marks the second international soccer match at Kyle Field.

When do tickets go on sale for Argentina vs. Honduras?

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale to 12th Man Foundation donors on April 9. Pre-sale for those who sign up for the Road to 26 opens on April 14.

The general sale to the public opens April 15.

Argentina is currently ranked third in the FIFA world rankings and are three-time world champions with the latest in 2022. Argentina is 3-0 lifetime against Honduras, who are currently ranked 66 in the FIFA international rankings.

The last meeting between the teams was a 3-0 victory by Argentina in a 2022 friendly.