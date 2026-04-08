Gulf Freeway shooting: One person shot, hospitalized near Telephone Road

Houston police are at the scene of a shooting in the Gulfgate area that left at least one person injured.

One person shot in southeast Houston

Details are limited, however, the Houston Police Department says officers were initially called about a disturbance near the intersection of Gulf Freeway and Telephone road around 11 a.m.

The incident reportedly escalated into a shooting. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, officials say.

Officials have no information on a possible suspect at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.