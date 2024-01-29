Harris County Constable Deputies release deer back into wild after being found inside home

One deer is back in the wild after being captured by Harris County Constable Deputies.

According to officials, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the 2700 block of Holly Walk Lane for a deer that got into a home by breaking through a window.

Photo of deer being taken out of home.

Officials said, with the help of Harris County Livestock Division, the deer was sedated and later released back in the wild.

No injuries were reported by officials.