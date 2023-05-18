article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

Authorities are looking for Kiara Perdue.

Officials said Kiara was last seen in the 7800 block of Whispering Wood Lane after she left her residential group home.

Kiara is said to be 6'3" tall and 215 pounds. She was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and gray leggings.

Officials said she needs medication.

If you have any information on where Kiara is, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.