A police pursuit ended up at a home northeast of Houston or rather inside two homes.

There has been no information on what led to the chase, but Houston police say it began on 1043 Cimarron Drive and 13299 Holly Park Drive near Cloverleaf.

The chase came to an end after the HPD vehicle and the suspect's car ended inside neighboring houses at Holly Park Drive and Cimarron Drive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police chase ends in crash at Holly Park and Cimarron Drive.

The adult male suspect was arrested, and no injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.