Harris Co. schools ordered to remain closed to in-person instruction through Sept. 7

Harris County and Houston health officials are ordering schools to remain closed to in-person instruction through September 7.

On Friday, Harris County Public Health Executive Director Dr. Umair Shah and Houston Health Department Health Authority Dr. David Persee signed a joint public health order affecting all public and non-religious private schools in the county.

Officials say the start of on-campus instruction and activity may be delayed further based on ongoing monitoring and assessment of public health mitigation conditions.

According to the order, virtual instruction is allowed consistent with individual district or school academic plans. Instructors may use classrooms for video streaming if they are alone in the classroom and building occupancy does not exceed 10%.

All school sponsored events and activities, including but not limited to clubs, sports, extra-curricular activities, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions, must not take place in-person, on or off campus, until school systems resume on-campus instruction.

How Houston-area school districts plan to reopen for 2020-21 school year

Advertisement

The order also states that each school system shall develop and submit a written plan with safety and health protocols for resuming in-person instruction and extracurricular activities to the Local Health Authority with jurisdiction over the school by August 21. School systems must make the plan available to parents and the general public.

Officials say the order follows the release of a provision from the Texas Education Agency permitting schools to delay in-person instruction.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Dr. Shah sent a letter to local school districts strongly urging schools to delay in-person instruction.

MORE: Harris Co. superintendents told in-person instruction should be delayed until October

County officials say they have consulted with local school officials, parents, teachers, and other public health and safety experts on reopening plans and the most responsible path forward regarding school operations over the past several weeks.

Harris County, including the City of Houston, reported 1,492 new cases of COVID-19, 21 more deaths, and 564 new recoveries on Thursday. It was the highest number of deaths reported in a single day in the county.

The number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area