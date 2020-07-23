How Houston-area school districts plan to reopen for 2020-21 school year

article

School districts across the greater Houston area are developing their back-to-school plans for this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the latest reopening guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, many districts are choosing to start virtual and remote learning only. Others are pushing their start dates back. Some are still offering in-person learning to begin.

MORE: TEA updates reopening guidelines to include virtual learning start; TSTA still upset

Below is a breakdown of the Houston-area districts' 2020-21 school year reopening plans.

ALDINE ISD

The first day of school will be August 17.

Aldine ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year with three weeks of virtual learning from home for all students. Families will choose between on-campus or at-home learning when classrooms reopen to students.

Learning On Campus: This option consists of in-person instruction, which includes face-to-face, in-classroom learning using safety protocols to protect students and staff. The in-person instruction will be held Monday through Friday. Students will also complete projects and assignments online, making it easy to transition to virtual learning should there be a need to cancel school or limit access to a campus building. The district will follow local, state, and federal guidelines to offer the safest learning environment possible. Anyone entering an Aldine ISD facility will be requested to wear a mask or facial covering.

Learning At Home: This option is entirely virtual and requires students to have a consistent online presence to complete their assignments. Students who enroll in the Learning At-Home option will be required to log in to Schoology daily and complete assignments online. Some courses may not be available virtually. Students who select this option should have access to a device such as a laptop or a tablet and internet.

The district’s current plan has all Aldine ISD teachers reporting to campuses this fall, whether they are supporting traditional on-campus learning or virtual classes. Final assignments will be based on student enrollment and the number of students who selected each instructional model. Since launching its commitment form on Monday, the district has received more than 19,000 submissions, with more than 70% of families selecting virtual learning. Families were given the option of choosing one of two learning models. The commitment form is available for Aldine ISD students until Sunday, July 19. All parents are encouraged to select the option that best meets the needs of their children. Any family who does not have Internet access or devices for distance-learning may also request a device from the school district.

AISD's reopening plan.



ALIEF ISD

The first day of school will be Thursday, August 6.

Alief ISD says when school goes back next month that classes will be all virtual. The district will have more than 30,000 electronic devices to give out and have set up more than 17,000 4G hotspots so every student has internet access.

After the virtual launch window ends, families will be able to choose between in-person learning and virtual learning. Families can switch between learning modes each grading period.

AISD's reopening plan.

ALVIN ISD

The first day of school will be August 24.

All students will officially begin the 2020-21 school year in a virtual online format. During this initial period, families that have extenuating circumstances or those without internet access, can contact their campus to arrange for their children to participate in virtual learning from their campus building. Additionally, students who are served primarily through a self-contained Special Education classroom will have the opportunity to begin in-person instruction at this time.

On August 31, students will begin a phased reintroduction to on-campus learning. This will impact families differently depending on your selection of either Alvin Virtual Learning (AVL) or in-person instruction. Between August 31 and September 14, students that have selected in-person instruction will attend campus on days designated for their grade level and they will continue learning online on non-designated days.

On September 14, students that selected in-person instruction will resume full-time on-campus learning. Students that selected AVL will continue with their online virtual instruction. To better accommodate our families, the deadline for selecting either in-person instruction or Alvin Virtual Learning has been extended to August 7.

AISD's reopening plan.



ANGLETON ISD

The first day of school will be August 5.

As of now, Angleton ISD students will have two options to learn starting the 2020-2021 school year: in-person at their campuses or remotely from home. Parents/Guardians will need to make a decision by August 5 if they choose for their children to participate in remote learning. We will release guidance on how parents can inform the district of their choice in the upcoming weeks. At this time, the district is preparing plans for both learning in school and at home; however, we are not able to finalize these plans until complete guidance is provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). As part of the planning for the upcoming year, we are working on specific guidelines for the in-school and remote learning models. The guidelines for learning in school will include safety procedures and social distancing expectations. The guidelines for remote learning will include students doing work on a daily basis in all classes. AISD is deeply committed to ensuring that students achieve the appropriate academic growth for the 2020-2021 school year. Student and staff attendance, whether in-school or remote, will play an important role in achieving this academic growth. The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly changing situation, and AISD will make changes to its plans depending on the COVID-19 numbers and guidance from state officials, including TEA. Please continue to go to the AISD Update Center for the most up-to-date information.

AISD's reopening plan.

BARBERS HILL ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

The Traditional In-School Plan provides highly-qualified teachers in all courses, including electives, and reflects the high academic standards and excellent quality that is synonymous with our name. The traditional school experience provides opportunities for both enrichment and intervention throughout the school day. Teachers and staff will be required to wear masks or shields throughout the day as appropriate. Students will be required to wear face masks/coverings as dictated by the TEA guidelines that are in existence at the time school opens. However, Barbers Hill will retain the right to modify those requirements to use common sense regarding when and where masks will be required.

Online instruction will be delivered completely virtually with Barbers Hill ISD teachers providing instruction, assignments, and support while following the Barbers Hill ISD curriculum. Because grading will be consistent with on-campus instruction, families should plan for a minimum of 4-6 hours each day. Furthermore, students will need to have access to an electronic device and reliable internet. Regular progress monitoring and feedback will be provided. Grading practices for Remote Learning will be consistent with on-campus instruction. The Remote Learning option will require support from adults at home. The Remote Learning option will meet the grade level or course requirements. If the online program is chosen, students will remain in this format for a minimum of one grading period before the option to transition back to traditional school will be allowed.

BHISD.

BAY CITY ISD

The first day of school will be August 20.

Based on the latest guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding student attendance and engagement requirements for remote learning, Bay City ISD will offer two options of instructional delivery models for students this upcoming school year: in-person learning on campus, or at-home learning. The district says at-home, or remote learning, will look much different from the emergency academic support offered in the spring.

The district says they will have more details to share next week, and are considering at-home learning for all to begin the school year before transitioning into the two options, as allowed by TEA guidance.

BCISD is currently working on logistics for both in-person and remote learning models. The district says some of their high school courses cannot be remote, so they will work with those individual student schedules to accommodate blended learning opportunities. Both options will offer engagement with teachers and peers.

Regardless of which learning option families choose for their child, the expectations for coursework and the grading system will be the same for both in-person and at-home learning.

Additional safety measures will be put in place in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 both in schools and on school buses. The district says rigorous and thoughtful planning is ongoing with input from staff at all levels, and details will be shared as they become available.

Guidance from the TEA and the University Interscholastic League will drive decisions regarding extracurricular student activities.

BCISD's reopening plan.



BEAUMONT ISD

Beaumont ISD will start school on August 17.

The district will start school virtually for the first three weeks of school in order to acclimate students and staff to new procedures.

Beginning September 8, the district will offer both on-campus and virtual learning. Both programs will follow BISD’s curriculum, which complies with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards. When registering, families will be required to enroll in either on-campus learning or virtual learning.

The virtual start will provide staff, students and families with the opportunity to become acclimated to the new synchronous (virtual, teacherled, direct instruction) and asynchronous (virtual, student self-paced) modes of instructional delivery. Additionally, the virtual transition into the normal school day will provide time for direct instruction on the safety protocols, precautions and new campus procedures that will be in place in response to COVID-19 including social distancing guidelines, health screenings and other campus practices.

To facilitate the remote instruction for the first three weeks, the district will provide families with devices and internet access, if needed, to ensure that all students have the necessary resources to fully engage in the learning experience.

Traditional learning: Staff and Students have a normal return to campus following safety protocols established by the District with guidance from the TEA.

Virtual learning: Parents will be provided the option to enroll their child in virtual, at-home learning. This option will require access to a computer and the internet. Paper packets will not be provided. BISD will make arrangements to provide technology, as needed, including chromebooks, tablets and MiFi devices.

For those families with no electronic device, campuses will be offering device check-out during the week of August 3 - 7, 2020. Each campus will publish a device distribution schedule prior to the week of August 3. Please note: ONLY those families who do not have access to an appropriate device to facilitate virtual instruction use should check one out from the campus. The district asks that if your family has a device, please allow those without to have the opportunity to check out a device.

Virtual training opportunities will be provided for all families regarding how to use Google Classroom and Zoom through free online training videos. All families will be provided with a link to a Chromebook Scavenger Hunt that will help them to learn how to use the components of the Chromebook. Visit the district website for updated information on live Zoom training designed specifically for parents.

The district regards the health and safety of both students and staff at the highest level and has considered the wellbeing of all throughout the planning process. With safety in mind, the district will reduce class size limits to support social distancing practices. The class size limits are as follows:

• Elementary on-campus classrooms (grades PK- 4): 20

• Fifth grade and Secondary on-campus classrooms (grades 5-12): 25

All secondary schools will follow a block schedule to limit the number of student transitions. Staggered releases for transition periods, arrivals and dismissals may be implemented as an added safety precaution at all grade levels.

It is mandatory for all staff and students grades 4-12 to wear masks/shields while on campus. Refusal to wear a mask will result in disciplinary action. The district encourages all other students to wear a mask/shield when appropriate.



BISD's reopening plan.

BRAZOSPORT ISD

The first day of school is August 19, 2020.

Brazosport ISD will offer two options of instructional delivery models for our students: Traditional At School Learning on campus, or At Home Learning. The At Home Learning option is being provided for families who have health and safety concerns with sending their children back to school.

In-Person at School Instruction: Students in BISD will have the opportunity to attend schools and receive instruction via face-to-face format for the 2020-2021 school year. This scenario will include a blended instructional platform that involves in-person instruction as well as the use of Google Classroom (district-wide) for specific instructional areas. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event they have to quickly switch to an all-virtual setting. The district says several operational considerations have been identified to prevent and mitigate the viral spread inside the school setting during face-to-face instruction.

At Home Learning: At Home Learning will include scheduled two-way, real-time/live instruction between teachers and students while students are not on campus in most cases. Additionally, students are expected to engage in learning activities and assignments outside of the live instructional time with their teacher(s). At the elementary level, students are expected to be actively engaged in learning for a minimum of three to four hours daily. At the secondary level, students are expected to be actively engaged in learning for a minimum of 6-7 hours daily. Students must meet these requirements to be counted present on a daily basis. Students are required to attend at least 90% of their classes to receive credit and be promoted. Virtual at home attendance will count in the same manner as on-campus attendance in satisfying this requirement. Additionally at the secondary level, limited courses will be available in a more independent and self-paced format.

Regardless of which learning option you choose for your child, the expectations for coursework and the grading system will be the same for both At School and At Home Learning. Brazosport ISD believes this is the most fair and equitable solution for all of our students. Applicable courses in 9th-12th grade will be included in calculating GPA and class rank for both in-person and at-home learning students.



Extracurricular Activities are still a big unknown at this time also. They will follow the guidance of TEA, and the UIL once it becomes available. They are preparing for a student registration to determine which students we will serve remotely with which classes, and for students who choose face to face on campus.

Brazosport ISD's reopening plan.



CHANNEL VIEW ISD

The first day of school has yet to be announced.

Channel View ISD will be conducting the first three weeks of school completely online. After the three-week online learning period, parents will have two learning options for their student:

1. Return to School Full Time: Your child will return to campus for a normal school day with face-to-face instruction. We will continue to practice safety regulations to ensure your child’s well-being. More information regarding the public health guidelines can be found on the TEA website.

2. Online Learning: Your child will be receiving instruction virtually everyday. They will not be required to come to campus. 100% of their classroom instruction will be online like they experienced the first three weeks. Daily attendance is still required and daily engagement will be recorded by your child’s teacher. We will provide a district issued technology device to complete necessary coursework for every child that needs one.

CVISD.

CLEAR CREEK ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

The transition into the 2020-2021 school year delays the official start of school from August 18 to August 24, 2020. August 24, 2020 is the official start date of school in Texas under law, which states schools may not begin any earlier than the fourth Monday of August. Since Clear Creek ISD is a District of Innovation, it has had the flexibility to change its start date.



The week of August 24, all students begin instruction in the School-to-Home learning model where students learn online from home and teachers provide direct instruction from their classroom. “This week will be a great opportunity to train students on our technology applications and give teachers time to work directly with students in a distance learning, live environment. In the event of a COVID-19 disruption this year, this will be the way we provide continuous instruction to students as they work from home,” said Dr. Steven Ebell, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “It is important, in this world of COVID-19, that students and teachers feel confident learning in a virtual environment. We also want to take the opportunity to show parents and students that School-to-Home is not what they experienced during the emergency closure.”

The week of August 31, 2020, the school district will welcome pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade students who have selected the brick and mortar learning. This will provide time for these important transitions in a child’s educational journey. Then the week of September 8, all students who have elected for brick and mortar learning will return to school with safety measures in place, including wearing a face mask.

For those families who would like another option for learning in Clear Creek ISD, they may enroll their children in Clear Connections Online Learning Program. This is open to students in grades K-12. Instruction is provided by CCISD teachers in a structured day. Additional courses for high school have been added based on student interest. To learn more, visit clearconnections.ccisd.net.

Clear Creek ISD is asking parents to select their learning choice as soon as possible to allow for adequate staffing for Brick and Mortar as well as Clear Connections Online Learning Program. Parents may make that selection by logging into their Skyward Family Access Account and completing the 2020-2021 Back to School forms located on the left side of the screen.

CCISD's reopening plan.

CONROE ISD

The first day of school is August 12.

Conroe ISD will begin the school year on August 12 will all students learning remotely.

Traditional In-Person Instruction is scheduled to begin no earlier than September 8.

Conroe ISD is offering the option of Traditional In-Person or Remote/Online Instruction. Both programs will follow Conroe ISD’s TEKS-based curriculum.

Families will be asked to select one of these options when they complete their enrollment or information review in Enrollment Online (formerly known as InfoSnap). Should a family want to change their student’s selection, changes must be requested by midnight on July 28, 2020, by emailing or calling their student’s campus using the contact information at the top of the campus website. Changes to the selection can also be made at the end of the nine-week grading period.

In-person instruction will be a 5-day-a-week program with standard school hours. Students and staff will follow social distancing, mask, and hygiene guidelines as appropriate and detailed on the In-Person Instruction webpage.

CISD's reopening plan.

CROSBY ISD

Crosby ISD plans to begin classes on August 13 with remote learning.

The district will offer two opportunities for instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year. The two choices are: face-to-face instruction or remote learning.

Parents are asked to participate in a survey starting on July 17 to select the attendance option for their child’s return to school. Parents will receive an email from the district, as well as a notification within Family Access, to complete the survey.

The district plans to begin instruction on August 13, with CISD students engaging in remote learning. All students will follow the remote learning model through September 4.

Students opting for face-to face instruction will begin attending classes on campus on September 8. Students are expected to participate in either the face-to-face or remote learning option 90% of the time to earn credit for the course.

CISD'S reopening plan.

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS ISD

The first day of instruction for CFISD is August 24.

Per guidance from TEA on Tuesday, July 7, districts are required to offer in-person, face-to-face instruction for students in the fall with remote learning as an option for parents who choose to keep their children home. The Reopening CFISD committee is developing operational plans for both forms of instruction that include numerous health and safety protocols to provide for the well-being of our students and staff. These plans will be finalized and communicated in the next couple of weeks, and then parents will be able to select the form of instruction they prefer for their children. All plans are subject to change based on guidance from local and state officials.

CFISD's reopening plan.



DEER PARK ISD

Deer Park ISD will begin school August 19.

Deer Park ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year with four weeks of remote (online) instruction for all students.

Remote instruction will begin on the first day of school, Aug. 19, and continue through Sept. 15. Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, students will use the instructional platform they chose during the registration process.

The District will provide two options for instruction: traditional face-to-face instruction and remote learning.

Face-to-Face Instruction: The district will be sanitizing classrooms throughout the day, utilizing social distancing in the classroom (as space allows), and, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, requiring students ages 10 and up to wear a face covering. DPISD is also making special arrangements for students to observe social distancing in cafeterias, athletic facilities, and music rooms.

DPISD encourages all students to attend traditional school and receive instruction in a face-to-face format for the 2020-2021 school year. This is particularly important for students who had trouble adjusting to virtual learning in the spring. This scenario will include an instructional platform that involves in-person instruction with the use of Seesaw (grades PK-4) and Canvas (grades 5-12).

The district says that, at some point in the coming months, it is likely that classes or schools must quarantine or close due to increased exposure to COVID-19. DPISD will be prepared to shift to remote learning while actively working to prevent the spread through health protocols. In that event, they will work with students and parents to help ensure that learning continues.

Teachers will train students to use the learning platforms during the first weeks of school, so they will be familiar with them in the event that the district has to quickly shift to a remote-only instructional program. Students will also learn how to access instructional applications, how to submit assignments, how to communicate with their teachers and peers, and how to access needed support at their respective levels.



Remote Instruction: Remote Learning will be offered through an online instructional format. The district will provide two options for remote instruction using the learning platforms of Seesaw and Canvas: Two-way, real-time, live instruction between teachers and students through a computer or other electronic device or over the phone; or

Through an experience where students engage in learning materials on their own, interacting intermittently with the teacher via technology or cell phones.

Students are required to be engaged in learning throughout the school day. The teacher will provide lessons and give students daily feedback. Schools will establish structured instructional schedules for students to follow.

Remote Learning will align to the level of rigor students will experience in the face-to-face environment and will have additional expectations than what was experienced in the spring when all students were learning in a remote setting.

Students in grades PK-4 must have a parent or an adult present who can facilitate learning each day. Students must be engaged and must participate in all required coursework and virtual lessons during normal school hours. The student will be required to participate in all tutoring sessions and/or video conferencing required by the teachers.

For accelerated and advanced high school weighted courses and many CTE courses, students must report to a designated campus on assigned days and times to take assessments on units of study or complete CTE performance-based assignments. (Ex. Advanced Placement tests or certification tests.)

For activities (including performance-based assignments) that must occur on campus, parents will be responsible for transportation.



DPISD's reopening plan.



DICKINSON ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Dickinson ISD will offer a choice between face-to-face instruction and remote instruction at home. The district is gathering information on the number of students who will select either option. The deadline for this choice has been extended to Monday, July 20. The choice you make now is not final. It will be used to help make effective staffing decisions and assignments at each campus. Parents will make final commitments for Face-to-Face Instruction or Remote Instruction when the official registration process begins on Monday, August 3.

DISD's reopening plan.



FORT BEND ISD

The first day of school is August 12.

Fort Bend ISD schools will begin the 2020-21 school year with no face-to-face instruction or extracurricular activities. Instead, the academic year will begin with virtual learning, the district announced.

Schools will then phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.

Before returning to work, all staff will be required to complete a daily health assessment.



All staff, students and visitors will undergo a non-contact temperature check prior to entering FBISD schools and facilities.

Face coverings will be required of all staff and students. Classrooms will utilize a ratio of 45 sq ft per student. Class sizes may vary depending on the size of the room.

Also, each school and campus will have a COVID-19 Crisis Team, and FBISD will follow all reporting and notification guidelines.

FBISD's reopening plan.

FRIENDSWOOD ISD

The first day of class is August 19.

Preparations are made for virtual and in person instruction next year.

For students returning to school in the fall of 2020 there will be some health and safety protocols including the following: regular hand washing and sanitizing procedures; daily deep sanitation of campuses and buses; minimization of large groups in large areas; staff training around coronavirus preventative measures; and recommended, not required and developmentally appropriate wearing of mask in high traffic times and areas.

The district is trying to work on the best way to address shared technology.

The district says students who make good candidates for virtual learning include those who have health risks or have a fear that they could pose a risk to others in their family.

FISD's reopening plan.

GALVESTON ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Each family will have a choice to access education through a fully remote model (SAIL) or the more traditional GISD On-Site model.

On July 27, families will begin the process to select a fully remote instruction through SAIL - Students Accessing Innovative Learning. If you do not choose SAIL, students will be enrolled in the GISD On-Site instructional model.

GISD On-Site will begin with a four week transition period. GISD On-Site students will receive at-home instruction from their assigned teachers.

The four-week transition period may include small groups of students utilizing the campus classrooms to introduce procedures and routines related to a new campus, technology and hygiene during COVID-19.

GISD's reopening plan.



HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The first day of school is August 17.

Students at all HPS campuses statewide will start the academic year on Monday, August 17 in an online-only setting. Classes will continue online-only until at least Tuesday, September 8.

During these three weeks, parents will receive a survey asking your family to choose the option of either continuing classes online only, or returning to campus for in-person learning after Labor Day, if possible.

Harmony will announce no later than the first week of September whether there is a need to extend online-only learning further, or if families who have opted for on-campus learning may return for in-person instruction. Students who opted for at-home learning will continue to learn remotely throughout the remainder of the school year, unless they notify their campus of a change request through Skyward.

All HPS staff will continue to work remotely while campuses are closed, unless a specific and essential job function requires their presence on campus or at an administrative office.

HPS's reopening plan.

HOUSTON ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

Houston ISD says all students will begin the school year on September 8 with six-weeks of virtual instruction.

On October 19, face-to-face instruction for all students will begin, with an option to continue virtual learning. The district says this date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across the city and recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials.

HISD says parents will have the option to opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and school year.

HISD's reopening plan.

KATY ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

The Katy Independent School District will delay the return of students for in-person instruction by three weeks, meaning all students will participate in virtual instruction.

Even though all Katy ISD students will be participating in online learning from August 19 to September 4, it is important for families to continue to formally inform the District of their preferred instructional option for the first grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.

In-Person Instruction: In-person instruction includes face-to-face instruction, in addition to the utilization of the digital learning management system, Canvas, for other in-class supports and resources. Canvas can also be utilized as a virtual resource that provides a platform for continuous learning should there be an intermittent return from school to home instruction due to COVID-19. Daily attendance is taken.

Katy Virtual Academy (KVA): The KVA instructional framework encompasses a schedule in which students are able to engage in two-way, real-time, live instruction with teachers that is delivered through technology devices (also known as synchronous instruction). KVA students can communicate and request support from teachers when needed. Students engage with their academic material on a daily basis and the KVA instructional schedule meets the minimum number of required daily minutes per the TEA. Daily attendance is taken.



The majority of secondary courses are offered in a virtual format that is real-time, live instruction with assigned teachers. However, some secondary courses that are offered in a virtual format require before- and after-school participation with the assigned teacher (co-curricular and extra-curricular courses). Also, some secondary courses are offered in a hybrid format which requires students to fulfill in-person course requirements in accordance with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKs).

Resources and instructional materials, including technology devices, textbooks, library books and calculators, are available for student check-out for home use.

Parents may enroll their child into KVA for the fall 2020 semester by logging into PowerSchool. The KVA enrollment option is available beginning on Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Students who elect to begin the school year enrolled in KVA may elect to return to in-person instruction at the end of a six-weeks (secondary) and nine-weeks (elementary) grading period. KVA enrolled students are not allowed to return to in-person instruction prior to the close of a grading period.



KISD's reopening plan.



GALENA PARK ISD



The first day of school is scheduled for August 17.

Galena Park ISD is planning for parents to select one of two options: 100% face-to-face regular school, or 100% Remote Learning/Virtual Instruction. The district will update their website with new information as it becomes available. Families are encouraged to check the website at least once a week. Returning Student Verification is scheduled to begin on July 20 and one of the forms required is for parents to select the instructional arrangement for their child. New student enrollment will begin on August 1.

GPISD's reopening plan

GOOSE CREEK ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

The Goose Creek CISD board of trustees voted to delay the start of school to September 8, 2020. Beginning September 8, all students will enroll in virtual instruction for the first three weeks of school. Students participating in virtual instruction are eligible to participate in extracurricular and UIL activities as long as other requirements are met.



GCISD's reopening plan.



HUFFMAN ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

Huffman ISD is asking families to fill out the Back to School form by July 26. The district is trying to determine how many students will choose remote learning, to help HISD prepare for the upcoming year. The district says students who choose the online learning option will be able to switch in-person learning at the end of the 9-week grading period.

At schools, the district will require all students and staff to wear face coverings. The district has purchased disinfecting foggers that allow us to disinfect the building on a daily basis, custodians will be disinfecting commonly touched services throughout the day and individual disinfecting wipes have been purchased that staff and students can use to clean their work areas and supplies.

HISD's reopening plan.

HUMBLE ISD

The first day of school is August 11.

Elementary school students have the option of on campus learning every day or online learning every day.

For middle school and high school students, the learning options are: on campus, online or online with on campus UIL Athletics and Fine Arts.

Humble ISD middle and high schools will begin on a modified A/B schedule and continue on that schedule through September 4. A decision will be announced by September 3 regarding whether there is a need to continue the modified schedule past Labor Day. The modified schedule reduces the number of students on campus every day and allows for social distancing on buses, in hallways, in the cafeteria, and in classrooms.

The A Group attends on campus every Monday/Wednesday and the B Group attends on campus every Tuesday/Thursday. Friday would be the day that alternates each week.

Humble ISD says parents will be able to change their instruction setting choice throughout the school year.

HISD's reopening plan.

KIPP TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The first day of school is August 24.

All students will start the school year with 100% virtual classes. The district hopes to return to in person learning with a staggered, phased-in start beginning October 12 for families who choose in-person learning for the second nine-week instructional cycle.

Families were asked to fill out a method of learning survey. In September, parents will have the opportunity to confirm or change whether you would like to choose 100% virtual or in-person learning for your child after the in-person learning option starts in mid-October.

KIPP's reopening plan.

KLEIN ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

Students will have the choice of Klein Online or Klein On-Campus for the school year, but all student will begin the year on August 19 with Klein Online.

The district is planning for students who selected Klein On-campus to begin in-person learning no earlier than September 9.

After August 24, 2020, KISD will reassess conditions and communicate updated plans for a safe return to on-campus learning for Klein On-Campus students.

Klein Online will be very different in design from the At-Home Learning developed in March 2020. In Klein Online, educators will personalize learning experiences and meet students’ unique needs, just as they would if they were face-to-face with learners in a school building.

Teachers will create daily lessons and meet with students live online to teach, along with independent learning time structured by the teachers. Students will be expected to be engaged daily as evidenced by access to Schoology, daily progress via student-teacher interaction, and completion of assignments.

Students will be required to attend live lessons at specific times, communicated by individual teachers according to grade level and course. Attendance will be taken daily by each teacher. Daily learning schedules will be provided and will inform students and families to know what to expect and plan accordingly in order to meet learning and attendance expectations.

Grading for all courses will follow the same grading policy as the courses in the face-to-face model. According to TEA guidance, the grading policies for remote instruction must be consistent with the District’s grading policies for on-campus assignments.

The same level of rigorous instruction will be provided. Assignments and assessments may look different due to the nature of online learning; however, learning expectations and mastering the TEKS is the same for both Klein Online and Klein On-Campus.

Schoology is the designated learning platform that all PK-12 students will use to connect to their courses for Klein Online.

KISD's reopening plan.

LA PORTE ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

Students at La Porte ISD will begin school as scheduled on August 19 with virtual instruction delivered by teachers who will work from their campus classrooms. On September 8, students will return to school for face-to-face learning or continue virtual learning.

LPISD's reopening plan.

LAMAR ISD

The first day of school has not been announced.

Lamar CISD will offer both on-campus and virtual instruction during the 2020-2021 school year and parents will have the option to choose which model is best for their students. The primary parent or guardian of registered Lamar CISD students will need to complete a 2020-2021 School Year Commitment Form to indicate if their student(s) will participate in on-campus or virtual instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. The commitment form is available through Skyward Family Access and needs to be completed by 11:59 p.m. on August 9.

For on-campus instruction, all students and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms regularly and individuals who present with symptoms will be separated and sent home. The use of face coverings will be determined by health recommendations associated with levels of community transmission.Class size will depend on the number of students who choose to participate in on-campus instruction. Desks or tables will be socially distanced as much as instructionally possible. Several other health and safety measures will also be put in place by the district.

The virtual instruction option will require a higher level of rigor, workload, and time commitment from the virtual learning that occurred in the spring of 2020.Virtual instruction will follow the schedule of classes at the student’s home campus (secondary) or daily time expectations per content area (elementary).Students will participate in asynchronous (online without real-time interaction) and synchronous (real-time) online learning. Each day, students will engage in daily lessons, activities and assignments in all classes in order to be marked present for the day. Grading for all virtual courses will follow the same grading policy as the courses in the on-campus model. Due to the rigor and participation expectations of virtual instruction, each student will likely need their own device and access to high-speed internet at home. *Families can indicate if they need additional devices through the 2020-2021 School Year Commitment Form.

LCISD.

MONTGOMERY ISD

The first day of school is Thursday, August 13.

Traditional in-school and remote instructional planning is underway. An upcoming survey with descriptions of each choice will be provided to assist with parent selection. The survey will open and be available on the MISD website by July 22. We are asking that parents choose traditional in-school or remote instruction for their student(s) by July 29.MISD is monitoring and adjusting as the federal and state guidelines continue to update. Please know we want your students back with us and are doing everything possible to provide the safest and healthiest environment for our staff and students. We are moving forward and getting excited about everyone’s return!

MISD.

NEEDVILLE ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Needville ISD is giving families the choice of either face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction. If you anticipate keeping your child(ren) at home and enrolling in virtual instruction, please contact the campus by August 10, 2020 to help in their planning.

Face-to-face Instruction Students in Needville ISD will have the opportunity to attend schools and receive instruction via face-to-face format for the 2020-2021 school year. This scenario will include a blended instructional platform that involves in-person instruction as well as the use of Google Classroom (district-wide) for specific instructional areas. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event we have to quickly switch to an all-virtual setting. Several operational considerations have been identified to prevent and mitigate the viral spread inside the school setting during face-to-face instruction.

Needville ISD will also provide instruction via virtual format. Virtual instruction will be offered through a Remote Synchronous Instruction format and a Remote Asynchronous Instruction format.

Secondary students will receive instruction through the on-line curriculum and/or remote virtual instruction.

For ALL students choosing to be educated via virtual learning, several requirements must be met, including broadband internet access and a digital device for a minimum of four hours each day of school.

Needville ISD.

NEW CANEY ISD

The first day of school is August 10.

New Caney ISD will begin instruction for the 2020-21 school year completely online to best protect the welfare of our students and staff. It is not known how long online-only instruction will continue. The district will re-evaluate circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the school year begins. Decisions about beginning on-campus, face-to-face instruction will be made with the welfare of students and staff in mind first.

New Caney ISD will begin school August 10 utilizing a fully online, distance learning model. Instruction will be delivered completely online with New Caney ISD teachers providing real-time (synchronous) and self-paced (asynchronous) instruction.

With exceptions made for those with documented health risks, teachers will deliver online instruction from a classroom or designated workspace in real-time for parts of the school day, complete with established health and safety practices.

NCISD.

PEARLAND ISD

First day of school will be August 19.

Two instructional options will be available for parents and students: on-campus instruction or remote learning. On-campus instruction will consist of full-day, face-to-face instruction for all courses. Remote instruction will offer online instruction through a remote synchronous and/or remote asynchronous format.

On Campus: Students in Pearland ISD will have the opportunity to attend schools and receive instruction via face-to-face format for the 2020-21 school year. This scenario will include in-person instruction, as well as utilizing the district-wide Learning Management Systems (LMS), Seesaw (grades PK-4) and Canvas (grades 5 – 12) in the classroom. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event they have to quickly switch to an all-online setting. On-campus instruction is highly recommended for any students who experienced difficulty or were unsuccessful in the virtual learning platform in the Spring 2020.

Due to the nature of this pandemic, the district says parents and educators should expect to see some campuses close for brief periods during the upcoming school year. If there are significant changes to the public health situation, there may need to be additional changes to the framework as well.

Remote: Pearland ISD will also provide instruction via online format for the 2020-21 school year. Online instruction will be offered through Remote Synchronous and/or Remote Asynchronous Instructional format. Remote instruction will be as rigorous as on-campus instruction

For remote instruction, the district says students must have access to the following: broadband Internet; updated iPads are preferred for Grades PK-1; laptop or desktop computer for use during each school day, touchscreen laptop preferred (Monday-Friday); access to a microphone and camera on the device.

Selection for remote instruction will be included in the registration process for Pearland ISD, which will open in Skyward on July 22. Deadline for remote instruction selection must be completed by August 5. Remote instruction selection is a nine-week grading period commitment.

PISD's reopening plan.



PASADENA ISD

The first day of school is August 18.

Families will have the ability to choose either face-to-face instruction on campus, or virtual learning that may be provided by a teacher from the child’s campus or another Pasadena ISD teacher. All staff members with be at their campuses daily to teach face-to-face or to teach virtually. Every student, Pre-K through 12, in Pasadena ISD will receive a device as the district transitions to one to one instruction across the district.

Pasadena ISD has drafted protocols and procedures for next school year that address all aspects of your child's experience while at school.

PISD's reopening plan.

SANTA FE ISD

The first day of school is August 13.

The district will begin the school year in a virtual format through September 4. At this time and unless conditions prohibit, the district plans to offer on campus instruction beginning September 7.

SFISD will offer both in-class instruction and virtual learning options for students and staff.

Virtual Learning will require specific time requirements as well as daily participation and attendance requirements, and will include continuous instruction from district and school personnel. This option must be selected for a complete grading period term.

In-class learning will occur with school and classroom safety protocols and guidelines, and will follow state and local agency requirements and recommendations.

SFISD's reopening plan.

SHELDON ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

SISD will be open for students with safety protocols in place including required facial coverings (masks or face shields) for 3rd through 12th grade students, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and other health precautions. Additionally, virtual instruction will be offered for those who choose to not attend on campus will be available.

SISD's reopening plan.

SPLENDORA ISD

The first day of school varies by grade.

August 17 - August 21: PK-1st grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.August 24 - August 28: PK-3rd grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.August 31 - September 4: PK-8th grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.September 8 - September 11: PK-12th grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. High school students who have chosen the on-site learning model will transition into a hybrid model. High school students who have chosen the remote learning model will continue to learn from home. (Details outlining the hybrid model will be released at a later date.)

This staggered start will allow teachers and staff to begin instruction but also implement and practice safety protocols for when school does fully reopen. For remote learning, students will attend school virtually using their personal or district-issued device and hotspot. Elementary students must also have a parent/caretaker to assist with this learning model. Remote learning will adhere to TEA guidelines. Student engagement is measured daily and attendance is assigned based on the student's completion of that day's engagement measure. Students who do not complete the daily measure of engagement are counted absent for the day.

For on-site learning, students will attend school and follow the district calendar. Teachers will wear face shields and 4th-12th grade students will be required to wear face coverings. Students and staff will maintain recommended social distance when feasible. Classrooms will be reorganized to maximize space as much as possible. Parents are encouraged to bring their child to school; however, students riding the bus will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear face coverings. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in classrooms or in the cafeteria if social distancing allows.

SISD.

SPRING ISD

The first day of school is August 17.

Parents and students have multiple learning options. The district will not be asking parents to make a commitment on which learning option they prefer until later this month, so that everyone understands the different choices available and has time to make an informed decision.

· Option 1: Safety-First Hybrid Model: Based on what we know TODAY, schools will likely begin the 2020-21 school year with an alternating day schedule for students in grades 3 -12 AND a Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (M,T,TH,F) schedule for students in grades PreK-2.

· Option 2: Empowered Learning At-Home: Online instruction will continue to utilize Schoology as our Learning Management System. In this remote environment, teachers will use standards-based curriculum, resources, and assignments creating an environment that more closely resembles a classroom experience. However, enrichment opportunities will be provided through Project-Based Learning Plans, which were used during the extended closure this past spring.

Families will always have the option to move from the Safety-First Hybrid option to Empowered Learning At-Home. Students wishing to move from the Empowered Learning At-Home to the Safety-First Hybrid option may need to wait until the end of a grading period to make that transition.

Spring ISD.

SPRING BRANCH ISD

The first day of school has yet to be determined.

The district has provided three options for starting the school year, including an option to push the first day of school by three weeks to September 8. This option gives us flexibility to continue to monitor local health context, with the hope we can begin school on September 8 offering both in-person and distance learning models that are included in the LearnSBISD plan. This change achieves the three-week delay to in-person learning area districts have implemented, considers the feedback from our employees, and honors the commitment we have made to family choice.

The SBISD Board of Trustees will host a 3:00 p.m. special meeting this Friday, July 24. Trustees will consider a vote to revise the SBISD calendar, including a later start date of September 8, 2020.

SBISD.

STAFFORD ISD

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 19.

Stafford ISD will begin the first four weeks of school with online instruction. At the close of those four weeks, the district will readdress plans as needed. Parents are asked to take the online form by Monday, July 27. This form will be required for every single student before attending classes at SMSD. If you have more than one child enrolled, you must complete a separate form for each child.

For online instruction, all students will be provided an iPad to promote one student to one device capability. All students have access to the school districts online textbooks for each grade level and access to the districts learning management system, Blackboard (2nd - 12th Grade), Study Island (EC – 1st Grade) and through Microsoft Teams district-wide. This Fall, SMSD will provide instruction in two different environments: (1) Virtual/Remote and (2) Face-to-face. Students will engage in learning that is aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

Virtual and remote instruction will be asynchronous and synchronous.

The district says it is ready, willing, and able to meet the needs of students through face-to-face instruction in the 2020-21 school year. The District employs full-time registered nurses who are prepared to deliver medical care to students. A number of enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and teachers will attend class in-person, five days a week, with additional safety measures in alignment with state and federal guidelines and recommendations. In this model, teachers will provide face-to-face instruction and will also utilize Blackboard Classroom to provide learning resources and support that can be accessed from home. Teachers will plan instruction that is quickly and easily transferable from face-to-face to remote in the event of a temporary school closure due to COVID-19 spread.

SMSD.

TEXAS CITY ISD

The first day is school is August 24.

The school year will begin with virtual instruction. The plan is for face-to-face instruction at TCISD to begin on Sept. 14 for those that choose that option. Parents can also opt to continue virtual learning. The Board also agreed that students who continue virtual learning once face-to-face begins, can still participate in extracurricular activities. A COVID Task Force made up of parents, teachers, staff, and administrators will start digging deeper into return plans.

TCISD.

TOMBALL ISD

The first day of school is August 18.

All Tomball ISD students will begin with remote/virtual instruction only for at least four weeks. The district is delaying the start of face-to-face, in-person instruction for at least four weeks and will be scheduled to begin face-to-face, in-person instruction no earlier than September 15.

At that time, the district will evaluate and make decisions that accurately reflect the state of the community. Currently, the District is planning to allow those families who selected face-to-face, in-person instruction on their Return to Excellence commitment form to return to campus on September 15, 2020.

Students who have opted for face-to-face instruction will be scheduled into classes with their face-to-face teachers who will support their instruction remotely until it is safe for students to return to campus for face-to-face instruction. At that time, students will return to campus into their teachers’ face-to-face classrooms. At the end of the first grading period, if we have returned to campus, students may opt to enroll in Tomball Virtual School and at that time will transition to instruction provided by virtual teachers.

Students who have opted for Tomball Virtual School will be scheduled into classes with their virtual teachers who will support their learning remotely. This group of students may opt to return to the face-to-face classroom at the end of the first grading period. At that time, they will be scheduled into face-to-face classes which most likely will mean new teachers. If students choose to remain in Tomball Virtual School beyond the first grading period, they will continue with their virtual teachers in all possible cases through the first semester.

Tomball ISD.

WHARTON ISD

Back to school plan is still in progress.

For more click here.

WILLIS ISD

The first day of school is August 12.All Willis ISD students will participate in remote-only learning from home August 12 through September 7. We will plan to reopen schools on Tuesday, Sept. 8, but will monitor the situation and provide updates the week of August 31. This learning is required for all students.

Even though schools will not open for in-person instruction as originally planned, the district asks that parents still complete the parent survey by Friday, July 24. To ensure students can fully engage in remote / online learning, the district will provide Chromebooks for students who do not have reliable access to a computer at home. Your school will share more information on this when it is available.

The district is exploring options for securing Wi-Fi hotspots for some of our students to ensure they have the tools they need to learn remotely.

WISD.