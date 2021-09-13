Harris Co. Judge provides update on Tropical Storm Nicholas, proposed resolution to new abortion law

As residents brace themselves for Tropical Storm Nicholas, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said preparations in the Houston area are underway.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Nicholas bringing high risk of flash flooding to SE Texas

During a press conference Monday, the county judge said it's vital residents stay off the road as much as possible.

"After 6 p.m., go home and stay there," Judge Hidalgo said. "Please do that for your safety and the safety of our first responders."

HELPFUL TIPS: What to do if your car takes in water

Additionally, she said the city has talked with Governor Greg Abbott and is prepared to respond to any issues along with first responders but needs residents to stay off the road, especially in areas that are prone to high water.

"We don't want to lose people on our roads tonight," Judge Hidalgo added.

RELATED: LIST: Houston-area businesses close due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

The county judge also announced it would be working to fight against the latest abortion law, as it promotes vigilantism against women, she argued.

MORE: Biden condemns Texas abortion law, 'blatantly violates' the constitution

In doing so, Judge Hidalgo said it would be adopting a resolution to counter the law and its effect in Harris County. She cited the Tropical Storm as an example of how we need to remain united and the new abortion law suggests division.

Advertisement

"This kind of law is not what this county stands for," she said. "A storm is coming tonight and that should remind of us of the importance unity and…. the kind of law that pits against each other is not what we need…has no place in a diverse community as ours."