Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo extending mandatory mask order until Aug. 26

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will extend an order that requires businesses to mandate that customers and employees wear a face covering or mask.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Court approved the extension of Harris County’s disaster declaration until August 26. According to Judge Hidalgo’s Office, she will extend the Business Health & Safety order until then, as well.

According to the order, businesses must require anyone over the age of 10 – employee or customer – to wear a mask or face covering, or ban them from entering.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo originally signed the order on June 19, and it took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief.

Businesses are required to display the policy to provide notice to employees and visitors.

Businesses that fail to develop, post, and implement the health and safety policy are subject to a $1,000 for each violation.

