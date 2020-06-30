Expand / Collapse search

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo extending mandatory mask order until Aug. 26

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE PHOTO: A friend of of master tailor Ala Hadye holds up a made-to-order protective face mask at Hadye's workshop on April 02, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will extend an order that requires businesses to mandate that customers and employees wear a face covering or mask.

On Tuesday, Commissioners Court approved the extension of Harris County’s disaster declaration until August 26. According to Judge Hidalgo’s Office, she will extend the Business Health & Safety order until then, as well.

According to the order, businesses must require anyone over the age of 10 – employee or customer – to wear a mask or face covering, or ban them from entering.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo originally signed the order on June 19, and it took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 22.

MORE: Harris County mandatory mask order goes into effect

Face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief.

Businesses are required to display the policy to provide notice to employees and visitors.

Businesses that fail to develop, post, and implement the health and safety policy are subject to a $1,000 for each violation.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map