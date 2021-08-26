Harris Co. judge announces expansion with COVID-19 vaccine incentives amid successful trend

article

Nearly a week after announcing a $100 cash reward for residents that get the COVID-19 vaccine, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced expanding the program Thursday after a successful trend.

MORE: Demand for COVID-19 vaccine triples in Harris County after $100 incentive announcement

During a press conference, Judge Hidalgo said the county has seen a tremendous amount of residents receiving their first dose of the vaccine but is just the beginning.

"We are on a roll," she said. "But, the work is not done."

RELATED: New program in Houston offers up to $150 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

In fact, on social media, the judge shared how more than 3,400 people have received a COVID-19 first dose with Harris County Public Health just on Tuesday.

The judge also announced how hospitals in the Houston area are beyond overwhelmed with patients, so officials are urging residents to do their part in helping curb the spread.

RELATED: Houston-area nurses experiencing 'compassion fatigue' amid spike in hospitalizations, staff shortages

This also comes moments after Governor Greg Abbott announced more than 2,500 nurses from out of state would be deployed to help meet the demands from local health care facilities.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP