2,500 more medical staff, equipment to be deployed to Texas health care facilities

More medical staff and equipment will be deployed to support Texas health care facilities as they treat COVID-19 patients, Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday.

According to the governor, the Texas Department of State Health Services will deploy 2,500 additional medical staff to health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes.

State officials say DSHS will also provide facilities with requested medical equipment, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, heart monitors, IV pumps, feeding pumps and hospital beds.

"The medical personnel and equipment deployed by DSHS will provide crucial support to our health care facilities as they treat hospitalized cases of COVID-19," Governor Abbott said in a news release. "Texans can do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations by getting the vaccine. It's safe, effective, and your best defense against COVID-19. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near you."

According to the governor’s office, 5,600 medical personnel, mainly nurses and respiratory therapists, were previously authorized for deployment. The new deployment would bring the total to 8,100.

Officials say this operation follows Governor Abbott’s August 9 directive for DSHS to use staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to mitigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor’s office says the additional deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

