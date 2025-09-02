Harris Co. Institute of Forensic Science determines cause of death for prisoner who died while being released

The Brief The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science has released the cause of death for a prisoner that was being released from the Harris County Jail back in July but later died. Cardenas died back on July 8. The sheriff's office released video of the incident in July. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Cardenas' family was invited to watch the video privately before it was released to the public. Cardenas had been in jail since July 6 after being arrested by Houston Police on "multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants," according to Gonzalez.



The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science has released the cause of death for a prisoner that was being released from the Harris County Jail back in July but later died.

What we know:

According to the report, Alexis Cardenas, 32, primary cause of death was "cardiac dysrhythmia associated with acute toxic effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, chlordiazepoxide, and ethanol during physical and electrical restraint.

The backstory:

Cardenas died back on July 8.

The sheriff's office released video of the incident in July. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Cardenas' family was invited to watch the video privately before it was released to the public.

Cardenas had been in jail since July 6 after being arrested by Houston Police on "multiple outstanding misdemeanor warrants," according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

During a press conference in July, the sheriff said Cardenas went through a standard medical screening while he was being booked into the jail. The screening showed "no major physical or mental health issues."

Officials report Cardenas was released from custody at 12:50 a.m. on July 8. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Cardenas was being escorted to an exit by two detention officers since he "appeared agitated and was disruptive during his time in our custody."

As he was being walked to the exit, authorities claim he physically resisted the detention officers.

The sheriff's office said one officer used his taser to control Cardenas, but it was not effective. Cardenas reportedly forced his way back into the secure area of the jail where inmates were being processed for release.

After multiple officers eventually gained control of Cardenas, they realized he was unresponsive, officials said.

The jail medical staff were called to the area to administer aid while a detention officer administered CPR in the meantime until they arrived, the sheriff's office stated.

Cardenas was taken to St. Joseph Hospital, where he later died.