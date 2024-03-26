Harding Street raid: Ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines felony murder charges dropped

The federal charges against former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines were dropped on Tuesday concerning the 2019 botched Harding Street raid, records say.

A Harris County Judge dropped the murder indictments against Goines for the death of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicolas.

Judge Veronica Nelson ruled in favor of Goines saying the indictment was "too broad."

Goines previously requested to have the charges dismissed, but in February 2023, a judge denied the motion based on prosecutorial misconduct and said there was not enough evidence to justify dismissing the case.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office gave this statement: "Today’s actions were no more than another delay tactic by the defense. The Harris County District Attorney’s office is shocked and tremendously disappointed that a judge would choose to revisit this issue, knowing that her predecessor had already ruled the defendant’s position meritless. The office is considering all its options, including amending the indictment, with an eye towards trying this case as soon as possible to ensure justice for the victims of these crimes."

