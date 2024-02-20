In a clear expose of police misconduct, James Ybarra has sued Houston Police Department (HPD) officer Gerald Goines and the City of Houston in a federal civil rights case.

Ybarra's felony conviction, overturned by the Texas Supreme Court, sheds light on a pattern of false evidence and drug planting orchestrated by Goines, implicating at least 18 other cases.

The saga began on the morning of August 7, 2014, when Ybarra, a U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm, found himself at the center of an unjust arrest. HPD officers, led by Goines, forcibly entered his apartment, handcuffed him, and conducted multiple searches, revealing no contraband. Despite the absence of evidence, Ybarra was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The injustice continued as Goines fabricated details in the police report, falsely claiming Ybarra had attempted to access his pocket while handcuffed and alleging the discovery of drugs in his possession. Faced with mounting legal expenses, Ybarra lost his job and had to claim indigency, resorting to court-appointed lawyers.

Civil rights lawyers Randall Kallinen and Umeka UA Lewis are staunch advocates for Ybarra, condemning Goines' actions and emphasizing the widespread impact on marginalized communities. Kallinen underscores the severity of the situation, stating that the true number of victims may never be known. Lewis highlights the need for vigilance in scrutinizing those in positions of power.

The lawsuit not only seeks justice for Ybarra but also aims to prompt systemic change within law enforcement agencies. As this legal battle unfolds, the focus remains on accountability, safeguarding citizens' rights, and fostering a fair and just system for all, irrespective of race or socioeconomic status.