Grass fire in La Porte prompts officials to have residents avoid area

A grass fire in La Porte Saturday afternoon resulted in authorities urging residents to avoid the area.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE FROM LA PORTE

It happened around Hwy 225 in-between Underwood and Sens Rd. The blaze was so intense, that it required assistance from Deer Park Fire Department for a Grass Rig.

Firefighters worked to put out as much of the flames as they could and eventually, the fire was out and Deer Park FD was released.

Advertisement

At last check, La Porte FD officials said it would remain at the scene to put out any small hotspot areas.