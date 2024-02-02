Grant Road shooting: 1 shot, killed after possible robbery attempt

Harris County law enforcement has arrested the suspect accused of a deadly shooting on Friday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at an apartment in the 111000 block of Grant Road where they found a man, who seemed to be in his late teens, dead in the courtyard from a possible robbery attempt.

They believed the suspect ran from the scene and began a search.

Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 was assisting in the search of the suspect in the 12700 block of Perry Road and Mills Road. The suspect was later found but officials in the 12600 block of Summer Mill and placed in custody.