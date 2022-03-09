Goodbye, Dr. Jim!

The FOX 26 Houston Team is saying goodbye to our Chief Meteorologist, Dr. Jim Siebert.

For the past 15 years, Dr. Jim has led our Gulf Coast Weather Authority team through countless severe storms, flooding, hurricanes, and droughts as an integral member of the FOX 26 News team.

We’ll miss him and wish him all the best as he moves into a new chapter.

You can also relive some of Dr. Jim's favorite moments on our YouTube page by clicking here.